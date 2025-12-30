49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Working through knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gross-Matos was able to play through a knee issue during the 49ers' win over the Bears on Sunday, when he logged one tackle while playing 24 of 66 defensive snaps (36.4 percent). He previously sat out Weeks 6-15 while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Gross-Matos has two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of the 49ers' NFC West tilt against the Seahawks on Saturday.
