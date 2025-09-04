Gross-Matos (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gross-Matos opened training camp on the active/PUP list due to what was reported at the time as an undisclosed issue. He's no longer on the PUP list, but Wednesday's practice report revealed that the 2020 second-rounder has been working through a knee injury. Gross-Matos would need to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days to have a chance at playing in Sunday's regular-season opener against Seattle.