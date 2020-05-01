5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Favorite mid-round picks, Miles Sanders vs. Davante Adams debate

Which mid-round picks are we targeting lately (2:15)? What are we learning about the Bucs and Chiefs backfields (4:40)? Which WRs are best suited for the Friendship Strategy (10:00)? Which Top 24 picks are we most nervous about (10:30)? These are just some of the questions we start the show with, and we also talk about the best football games we've ever seen ... Some more news and notes to cover (16:25) as we analyze Chris Carson's status, Josh Reynolds, Cam Newton and more ... It's mailbag time! We start with your Apple Podcast questions (22:35) covering DeAndre Hopkins, Miles Sanders and some dynasty questions. We debate Sanders vs. Davante Adams at #7 overall. Then we read your emails (35:00) and talk about the futures of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson plus questions about our rankings and projections among many other topics.