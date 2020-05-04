5/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: PPR Mock Draft, Rookie Value Picks
The FFT crew breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, including where the rookies went and how you can find value in veteran RBs in the middle rounds.
It's just another Mock Draft Monday, and today we're breaking down the first six rounds of our 12-team, PPR draft and of course spotlighting the rookie RBs. Ben Gretch's team (1:50) is heavy on rookie RBs, but did he go too far? ... News and notes (14:00) including thoughts on Leonard Fournette, James Conner and Le'Veon Bell. And then we put a bow on our research about how rookie WRs affect veteran WRs (21:05) and what it will mean for Amari Cooper this season ... On to the mock draft (33:25), we give our takes on each of the first six rounds. Topics include: Travis Kelce vs. Tyreek Hill (34:15); Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Austin Ekeler (40:04); Tyler Lockett at 26 overall (42:33); Jonathan Taylor vs. Melvin Gordon and Chris Carson (46:44); more rookie RBs to consider (52:30) and when to take catch-machines Julian Edelman and Tyler Boyd (57:30).
