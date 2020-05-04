5/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: PPR Mock Draft, Rookie Value Picks

It's just another Mock Draft Monday, and today we're breaking down the first six rounds of our 12-team, PPR draft and of course spotlighting the rookie RBs. Ben Gretch's team (1:50) is heavy on rookie RBs, but did he go too far? ... News and notes (14:00) including thoughts on Leonard Fournette, James Conner and Le'Veon Bell. And then we put a bow on our research about how rookie WRs affect veteran WRs (21:05) and what it will mean for Amari Cooper this season ... On to the mock draft (33:25), we give our takes on each of the first six rounds. Topics include: Travis Kelce vs. Tyreek Hill (34:15); Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Austin Ekeler (40:04); Tyler Lockett at 26 overall (42:33); Jonathan Taylor vs. Melvin Gordon and Chris Carson (46:44); more rookie RBs to consider (52:30) and when to take catch-machines Julian Edelman and Tyler Boyd (57:30).