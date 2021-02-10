The Broncos are releasing Bouye (suspension) on Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Traded from Jacksonville to Denver last offseason, Bouye made only seven appearances for the Broncos in 2020, first dealing with a dislocated shoulder and then a six-game PED suspension. He'll still need to serve two games of the suspension at the beginning of the 2021 season, but he could still draw some interest as a potential starter. Bouye has made 51 starts for three different teams over the past five years, recording 56 pass defenses and nine interceptions during that span.