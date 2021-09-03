A.J. Brown played almost the entire 2020 season despite revealing after that he believed his season was over in Week 2 when he suffered a knee injury that ultimately resulted in offseason surgery in both knees. Instead, Brown played in 14 games and racked 106 targets, 70 catches, 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns, solidifying himself as a WR1. Brown has admittedly taken his recovery from surgeries slow and steady, and it will be important to track his progress in training camp as would be the case for anyone coming off of multiple knee surgeries in one offseason. The arrival of Julio Jones and how it impacts Brown's role in the passing game is also a question we can't wait to try to best predict.

We want to keep you up to date with everything surrounding his 2021 profile. Below, we'll break down Brown's outlook, changes in his ADP, where he's going in mock drafts, training camp/preseason updates (when the time comes) and more.

2021 Outlook

Two seasons in to A.J. Brown's career and one thing is abundantly clear: He's one of the best wide receivers in football. And that goes for Fantasy Football, too, where he should be one of the first 10 wide receivers off the board in all leagues, in either the second or third round. He finished seventh in PPR points per game in 2020, despite just 106 targets.

The Titans will never be a pass-first team, and Brown is no longer the undisputed No. 1 option in this passing game after the acquisition of Julio Jones. No worries, however, because those two should get a huge target share and Brown should have little trouble getting to 125-plus targets -- and that might be underselling him. Brown could finish as the No. 1 wide receiver in football, and he's a great building block for any Fantasy team. (Chris Towers)

Changes in ADP

Brown's ADP has remained steady in the early third-round range.

CBS Mock Draft position

Training camp/preseason updates

8/23: Brown has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of training camp recently. This comes after Brown had two offseason knee surgeries. Chris Towers wrote about Brown's injury in a recent Fantasy Football Today newsletter:

"There are still plenty of injuries from around the league to worry about, and we learned about another one Monday afternoon, as Adam Schefter reported that A.J. Brown is "expected to be ready for the start of the regular season" despite a knee injury that has kept him out of practice recently.

"That's framed as good news, but … we had no idea there was even a question about Brown's availability! He underwent surgery on both of his knees this offseason but was cleared at the start of training camp for full participation. It was all system's go for Brown's Fantasy value, and while this doesn't necessarily mean Brown should be significantly downgraded, you have to be concerned about him not even being able to make it through training camp without an issue.

"I'll have my updated rankings for every position in Tuesday's newsletter, so hopefully, we're going to get more information about what's going on before then, but I imagine I'll be moving Brown down from his current spot at WR6."