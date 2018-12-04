A.J. Brown: Heading to NFL

Brown announced via Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

The star receiver out of Mississippi adds another top-tier option to what is shaping up to be a very deep draft at the position. Brown was a three-year contributor at Mississippi but truly took off as a sophomore when he caught 75 of 97 targets for 1,252 yards (12.9 YPT) and 11 touchdowns. He followed it up with another strong season in 2018 with 85 catches for 1,320 yards and six scores on 121 targets (10.9 YPT). Brown (6-1, 230) is a big and physical receiver, but part of his dominance at the college level came from his role playing mostly out of the slot. There will be questions throughout the draft process as to whether he can play at an outside receiver spot. In any case, it would take a thoroughly disappointing combine performance for Brown to fall outside the top 40 picks in the upcoming draft.