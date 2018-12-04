A.J. Brown: Heading to NFL
Brown announced via Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
The star receiver out of Mississippi adds another top-tier option to what is shaping up to be a very deep draft at the position. Brown was a three-year contributor at Mississippi but truly took off as a sophomore when he caught 75 of 97 targets for 1,252 yards (12.9 YPT) and 11 touchdowns. He followed it up with another strong season in 2018 with 85 catches for 1,320 yards and six scores on 121 targets (10.9 YPT). Brown (6-1, 230) is a big and physical receiver, but part of his dominance at the college level came from his role playing mostly out of the slot. There will be questions throughout the draft process as to whether he can play at an outside receiver spot. In any case, it would take a thoroughly disappointing combine performance for Brown to fall outside the top 40 picks in the upcoming draft.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 14 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country