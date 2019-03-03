A.J. Brown: Takes care of business at Combine

Brown ran an unofficial 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Brown also recorded a 36.5-inch vertical and 120-inch broad jump. All three of these results are very solid, and this was the type of performance the Ole Miss product needed to stay in the first-round discussion. What can't be wrapped up in a concise measurement is that Brown shined brightest in route-running drills, where he made a number of pretty one-handed grabs. It's true that college teammate D.K. Metcalf was the one who stole the show this weekend given his insane physical athleticism, but Brown remains right up there with the best pass-catching prospects this class has to offer.

