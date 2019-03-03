A.J. Brown: Takes care of business at Combine
Brown ran an unofficial 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
Brown also recorded a 36.5-inch vertical and 120-inch broad jump. All three of these results are very solid, and this was the type of performance the Ole Miss product needed to stay in the first-round discussion. What can't be wrapped up in a concise measurement is that Brown shined brightest in route-running drills, where he made a number of pretty one-handed grabs. It's true that college teammate D.K. Metcalf was the one who stole the show this weekend given his insane physical athleticism, but Brown remains right up there with the best pass-catching prospects this class has to offer.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...