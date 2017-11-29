A.J. Derby: Claimed by Miami
The Dolphins were awarded Derby (shoulder) off waivers Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Derby was waived from injured reserve Tuesday and probably won't play again this season. He caught 19 of 32 targets for 224 yards and two scores in nine games with the Broncos, serving as the team's top pass-catching tight end for most of the year. Selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2015 draft, Derby presumably will have to fight for a spot on the Miami roster next season, even if his shoulder is back at full strength.
