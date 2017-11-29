A.J. Derby: Waived by Broncos
Derby (shoulder) was waived of injured reserve by the Broncos on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN.com reports.
Derby was cut after the team placed him on IR last week. He played in nine games for the Broncos, recording 19 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. However, he's unlikely to garner much interest from other teams until his shoulder is fully healed.
