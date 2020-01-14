A.J. Epenesa: Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Epenesa announced via his Instagram that he is forgoing his senior season and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Epenesa was a dominant edge player from the time he arrived at Iowa and his blend of physical traits and tools should translate to the next level. At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Epenesa won with power and athleticism en route to racking up back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in 2018 and 2019. If Epenesa tests as well as expected at the upcoming combine, he should be a first-round selection in April.