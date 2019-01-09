A.J. Howard: Joins Patriots' practice squad
Howard signed with New England's practice squad Tuesday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Howard spent the summer with the Cardinals but was let go with an injury settlement before the season began. The Patriots' have six healthy cornerbacks and four healthy safeties, so there will need to be a slew of injuries for Howard to be elevated to the 53-man roster.
