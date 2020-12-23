site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
A.J. Richardson: Dealing with injury
RotoWire Staff
Richardson (undisclosed) was placed on the practice squad injured list Tuesday.
It's unclear what Richardson is dealing with, but he won't be able to practice for at least three weeks. He'll look to return during the playoffs, if the Cardinals make it.
