A.J. Richardson: Joins Arizona's practice squad
The Cardinals signed Richardson to the practice squad Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Richardson spent the offseason in Arizona, but he didn't final survive roster cuts. The undrafted rookie out of Boise State will now work to impress on special teams as a member of the Cardinals' practice squad.
