Bailey (undisclosed) was waived with an injury settlement Friday.

The exact location and severity of the injury remains unclear, but the Ravens are set to cut ties with the converted wide receiver rather than keeping him rostered on injured reserve. He'll be free to sign wherever once he's at full strength and able to pass a physical, although that may not be until the start of the 2018 season.

