Aaron Bailey: Waived with injury settlement
Bailey (undisclosed) was waived with an injury settlement Friday.
The exact location and severity of the injury remains unclear, but the Ravens are set to cut ties with the converted wide receiver rather than keeping him rostered on injured reserve. He'll be free to sign wherever once he's at full strength and able to pass a physical, although that may not be until the start of the 2018 season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...