Burbridge was signed to San Francisco's practice squad Tuesday.

Burbridge has a ways to go before cracking into the Niners' starting receiving corps. The Michigan State product has familiarity with the organization having been drafted by the 49ers back in 2016. If Burbridge is to squeak onto the active roster at some point this season, there's a slim chance he'd be used in the offensive game plan.

