Aaron Burbridge: Reaches injury settlement
Burbridge (hamstring) and the 49ers agreed to an injury settlement Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Burbridge was unable to make it through San Francisco's final roster cuts after a quiet preseason, and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He will now be able to search for a new team once his health is up to par.
