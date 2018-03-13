Aaron Colvin: Heading to Houston
Colvin plans to sign a four-year deal with Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
The deal is reported to be $34 million, with $18 million guaranteed. Colvin recorded 45 tackles (38 solo) and five passes defensed in 16 games with the Jaguars last season. The Texans allowed the most points in the league last season, so the addition of Colvin could go a long way in shoring up their secondary.
