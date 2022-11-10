site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: aaron-crawford-waived-with-nfi-designation | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Aaron Crawford: Waived with NFI designation
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Crawford (undisclosed) was waived with a non-football injury designation by the Giants on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Crawford last played in the NFL in 2020. He has battled a litany of injuries since, though the nature of his most recent injury has not been revealed.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 15 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read