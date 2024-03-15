Donald announced his retirement from football Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Donald had one season remaining on his contract and was due a $5 million roster bonus this weekend. He was still one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league in 2023, but retirement makes sense given that there's not a ton left to accomplish. Donald won three DPOY awards (2017, 2018, 2020) and a Super Bowl ring (2021), and he had at least eight sacks every season besides 2022 when he missed six games with an ankle injury. He retires two months before his 33rd birthday, sitting on 111 career sacks and locked in for a Hall of Fame spot. It's a massive lass for the Rams, though the blow is somewhat lessened by Kobie Turner's nine-sack rookie campaign in 2023.