Aaron Donald: Officially works out for Rams again

Donald had another official workout with the Rams today, per the NFL's transaction wire.

Donald logged his first official workout this offseason with the Rams on Aug. 5, as he's been mulling coming out of retirement this offseason. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year appears to be fully healthy since he's now worked out twice this offseason, but whether he officially unretires to play alongside Myles Garrett on the Rams' defensive line remains to be seen. Donald recorded 25 tackles, including 8.0 sacks, while playing 16 regular-season games during his final campaign in 2023.