Aaron Donald: Return to NFL is real possibility

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network characterized it Thursday as a "real possibility" that Donald comes out of retirement to play for the Rams this season.

According to Rapoport, Donald has been working out at the Rams' facility in an effort to get into football shape, which it remains to be seen if the 35-year-old can get to that point where he'll feel comfortable pausing his retirement and stepping back onto the field in a game situation. There is no timetable for Donald to make a decision, and neither the Rams nor Donald are setting any hard and fast deadlines. Rapoport adds that this could go deep into training camp and even into the regular season.