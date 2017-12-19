The Cowboys released Green from their practice squad Monday.

Green's dismissal opens up a spot that could be used for fellow running back Trey Williams, who was dropped from the 53-man roster Monday in anticipation of Ezekiel Elliott's return from a six-game suspension in Week 16. Since completing his college eligibility at TCU in 2015, Green has appeared in two NFL games -- both in 2016 with the Rams -- in his three years as a professional.