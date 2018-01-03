Green signed with the Bills' practice squad Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

In his second year in the league, Green has only suited up for two games and played strictly on special teams. Starting RB LeSean McCoy is battling an ankle injury, so there is a slight possibility Green could be promoted for added depth in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories