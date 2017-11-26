Aaron Green: Signs with Cowboys' practice squad
Green signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Sunday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys are shaking things up since they've been slumping without RB Ezekiel Elliott (suspension). RB Darren McFadden was released, so RB Trey Williams was promoted to the 53-man roster, which opened up the practice squad spot to Green.
