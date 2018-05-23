Aaron Green: Waived with injury settlement
Green (undisclosed) agreed to an injury settlement and was waived from the Bills' injured reserve list, according to the league's official transaction log.
It still isn't clear what sort of injury Green is dealing with. In any case, he now becomes an unrestricted free agent should he pass through waivers unclaimed.
