In a surprise move, Aaron Jones on Wednesday agreed to restructure his contract for this season and will stay with the Vikings. Now, he will likely lead Minnesota's backfield again in 2026.



According to multiple reports, Jones lowered his base salary in 2026 from $9 million to $5.6 million. It was previously reported that the Vikings were prepared to release Jones or trade him by Wednesday.



For this season, we expect Minnesota to once again use Jones in a timeshare with Jordan Mason. Fantasy managers should treat Jones as a No. 3 running back in all leagues, and the earliest he should be drafted is Round 7.



Jones, 31, struggled in 2025 when he averaged 9.9 PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2017. He was limited to 12 games due to multiple injuries, but he did have six games where he scored at least 11.1 PPR points.



His total stats were 132 carries for 548 yards and two touchdowns, and 28 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown on 41 targets. He's no longer a standout Fantasy running back, and Mason will continue to push Jones for touches.



Mason, who is worth drafting not far behind Jones in Round 8, had 159 carries for 758 yards and six touchdowns and 14 catches for 51 yards on 16 targets. He averaged 8.1 PPR points per game, but Mason performed well when Jones was injured.



Mason averaged 13.5 PPR points in the five games Jones was out in 2025, with four rushing touchdowns. We were hoping Mason would be the starter in 2026 if Jones left Minnesota, but now the duo is reunited after Jones altered his contract.



Hopefully, Jones can turn back the clock and have one more solid season in 2026. However, given his age and 2025 production level, the best we should expect from Jones this season is a flex-level performance. And Mason should be considered a high-end handcuff in all leagues.