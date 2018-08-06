Aaron Lacombe: Reaches injury settlement
Lacombe (undisclosed) agreed to an injury settlement with the Rams on Sunday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lacombe was on injured reserve until the settlement was reached, and he'll now be free to look for employment elsewhere. With no NFL experience under his belt, special teams will be his best bet.
