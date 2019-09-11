The Ram waived Neary (ankle) with an injury settlement on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Neary was already suspended for four games before he fractured in late August, so it's no surprise the Rams cut him. Once Neary is healthy again -- he will require surgery -- he'll look to work as a reserve lineman after he serves his suspension.

