Parker (undisclosed) has been restored from the Cowboys' practice squad injured list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rhode Island standout has been out of commission since Nov. 3 with an unspecified issue, but now he resumes his pursuit of an NFL regular-season appearance. Parker constantly progressed as a playmaker during his time at URI, improving from an output of 441 receiving yards as a freshman to 1,224 yards during his senior campaign of 2019.