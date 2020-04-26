Aaron Parker: Signing with Dallas
Parker is expected to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.
Parker was a standout at Rhode Island during his senior season, totaling 81 receptions for 1,224 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. The Cowboys don't have much settled at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, so Parker could have a decent chance at making the 53-man roster with a strong training camp.
