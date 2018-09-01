The Packers released Ripkowski on Saturday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Ripkowski has been an asset as a fullback and on special teams as a Packer, but a roster squeeze has apparently forced the hand of general manager Brian Gutekunst. Perhaps the two sides have a "wink-wink" deal and Ripkowski will remain in Green Bay after cuts are finalized and players placed on IR, but a fullback-needy team could inquire about his services. Where he lands in the coming days will be telling.

