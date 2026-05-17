Aaron Rodgers took his time deciding whether to return to Pittsburgh, but the reunion finally happened Saturday night. According to multiple reports, Rodgers signed a one-year deal worth up to $25 million for the 2026 campaign.

Fantasy managers should view Rodgers, 42, as a desperation play in one-quarterback leagues, and he's not worth drafting in those formats. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Rodgers is worth a mid- to late-round pick.

Ideally, Rodgers will play well now that he's back with Mike McCarthy, who was hired this offseason to replace Mike Tomlin. McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons in Green Bay.

We also hope the combination of Rodgers and McCarthy will help the Fantasy value for the receivers in Pittsburgh, namely DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman and Germie Bernard. More on them below.

First, let's look at Rodgers, who had some positive moments in 2025 with the Steelers, but he only averaged 17.2 Fantasy points per game. He passed for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he added 61 rushing yards and a touchdown. He only had six games with more than 20 Fantasy points in 17 games, including the playoffs.

McCarthy's offense should benefit Rodgers more than the system he had in 2025 under former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. McCarthy helped Rodgers average at least 21.5 Fantasy points per game in every season they were together with the Packers from 2006-18. And McCarthy helped Dak Prescott average at least 20.4 Fantasy points per game in four of five years when they were together in Dallas.

That version of Rodgers and Prescott was in their prime, so it's hard to have high expectations for Rodgers in 2026. But the Steelers improved their receiving corps with the addition of Pittman and Bernard, and Rodgers could surprise us now that he's back with McCarthy.

I still like Metcalf more than Pittman, but both should be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers at best. Metcalf had a down season in 2025 in his first season in Pittsburgh with 12.5 PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2019.

Metcalf, with Rodgers, had 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns on 99 targets. I expect Metcalf's targets to rise, but the earliest he should be drafted is Round 8 in the majority of leagues.

Pittman is also worth drafting as early as Round 8, and he just averaged 11.9 PPR points in his final season with the Colts in 2025. He had 80 catches for 784 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 targets.

Pittman might get more targets and receptions than Metcalf, given the expected routes for both. But Metcalf still offers more upside given his big-play ability.

As for Bernard, the second-round rookie from Alabama is worth drafting as a late-round flier in seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Bernard is worth a second-round pick. He just had 64 catches for 862 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games in 2025.

The Fantasy value for the tight ends (Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth) and running backs (Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle) doesn't change much with Rodgers back. Either Washington or Freiermuth could become a streaming option during the season, but neither is worth drafting. And Warren and Dowdle should be considered high-end flex options on Draft Day.

I like Warren slightly better than Dowdle since Warren should have a larger role in the passing game. But Dowdle and McCarthy were together in Dallas, and their history could help Dowdle emerge as the No. 1 running back in Pittsburgh this season. I would draft Warren as early as Round 6, and Dowdle should be selected in Round 7.

We're glad Rodgers is back in 2026. Hopefully, he can have one more productive season with McCarthy before he likely retires after this year.