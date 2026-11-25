The Steelers waived Rodgers on Wednesday.

After announcing late Tuesday that Rodgers had been demoted from the starting role, the Steelers formally cut ties with him a day later following his critical comments of head coach Mike McCarthy during an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers will now be subject to waivers, where any team putting in a claim for him would have to assume the approximately $8.6 million remaining on his contract. According to Dianna Russini of BetUS TV, no teams have currently expressed interest in claiming Rodgers or signing him once he clears waivers, perhaps bringing an unceremonious end to the four-time league MVP's storied career. Rodgers, who previously indicated that he intended to retire after the 2026 campaign, went 6-4 as Pittsburgh's starter this season while completing 220 of 361 pass attempts (60.9 percent) for 2,241 yards and a 16:6 TD:INT.