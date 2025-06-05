Rodgers informed Pittsburgh on Thursday that he plans to sign a contract with the team and attend mandatory minicamp, which kicks off June 10, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rodgers' decision has been the largest domino waiting to fall of the Steelers' offseason, and the 41-year-old signal-caller now provides the team some much-desired clarity. With Rodgers planning to sign before the start of minicamp, the veteran will get the benefit of a mostly complete offseason to build chemistry with new top wideout DK Metcalf, and to adapt to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme. While suiting up for all 17 regular-season games with the Jets in 2024, Rodgers completed 368 of 584 pass attempts (63 percent) for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Despite looking less mobile than usual while coming off the Achilles tear that derailed his 2023 campaign, plus dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, Rodgers displayed competence under center and provides the Steelers with a substantial upgrade over Mason Rudolph. The days of Rodgers being a high-end fantasy option at quarterback seem well in the distance, but his arrival bodes well for the value of Metcalf and the rest of Pittsburgh's skill-position players, including TE Pat Freiermuth and RBs Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson.