Rodgers isn't believed to have any teams looking to sign him after he went unclaimed off waivers Thursday and officially became a free agent, league sources tell Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After the Steelers announced late Tuesday that they were moving forward with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback in Week 12, Rodgers was waived Wednesday, just hours following his controversial interview on "The Pat McAfee Show." Even if he had left the Steelers on more amicable terms, the 42-year-old quarterback may not have commanded much interest from other teams as a short-term pickup in free agency, as he previously announced that he intended to retire after the 2026 season. Before being cut loose, the four-time NFL MVP led the Steelers to a 6-4 record while completing 60.9 percent of his passes for a career-low 6.2 yards per attempt and a 16:6 TD:INT.