Rodgers said Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show that his decision whether or not to play this season "it ain't about the money" and he would "play for $10 million," Noah Strackbein of SI.com reports.

"I never once said I needed a multi-year deal," Rodgers said, doubling down on the notion that if he does opt to suit up in 2025, the decision will be made solely based upon team circumstance and fit. The 41-year-old veteran also made clear that his "focus" currently is "and will continue to be" his personal life, noting that "retirement still could be a possibility." Rodgers has been oft linked to the Steelers since being released by the Jets, especially in the wake of the Giants signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but Pittsburgh is now only one week away from heading into the 2025 NFL Draft without a clear commitment from the veteran quarterback, which could motivate the team to make other moves at the position.