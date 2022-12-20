The Colts signed Shampklin to their practice squad Tuesday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Shampklin was waived from injured reserve by the Cowboys at the beginning of September, but the undrafted running back out of Harvard appears to have moved past his ankle injury and will look to make the most of his opportunity with the Colts. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is on IR for the remainder of the campaign, so Shampklin could be elevated to the active roster at some point, but for now, Zack Moss and Deon Jackson are in line to handle most of the backfield opportunities.