Wallace was waived/injured by the Broncos on Wednesday with a hamstring injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Wallace and been dealing with the nagging hamstring issue for the last few weeks, prompting the Broncos to move in another direction. The 26-year-old will subsequently revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

