Carter (shoulder) has a stress reaction in his right foot and will need to decide soon whether to have surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carter was already set to sit out the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine due to a shoulder injury, but he will now have to deal with an additional ailment. The 21-year-old's agent Drew Rosenhaus spoke at the combine Wednesday, saying, "there are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future." The surgery would sideline him about eight weeks, but he may decide to bypass the surgery, participate in his pro day and show that he doesn't need it. Carter is considered to be amongst the best, if not the best, player in 2025 NFL Draft and his status will certainly be a focal point of media coverage in the coming days.