Carter (foot/shoulder) underwent a medical re-check in Indianapolis on Thursday, confirming that the stress reaction in his right foot is healing and will not require surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carter appears to be progressing on track in his recovery from both the shoulder injury that kept him from handling on-field drills at the the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and the stress reaction discovered at the combine which prevented him from working out at Penn State's pro day. His agent Drew Rosenhaus said Thursday that Carter's injuries "should be a non-factor with the teams at this point," and he previously stated that Carted may host private workouts for NFL organizations prior to April's draft. The reigning Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year remains widely projected to come off the board within the first picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, assuming teams indeed have no serious concerns about his health.