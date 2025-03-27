Carter (shoulder/foot) will not work out at Penn State's pro day on Friday, but his agent Drew Rosenhaus said Thursday that the junior "may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid April," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carter continues to rehab from the right shoulder injury that prevented him from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, though the initial expectation was that he would be ready to participate in Penn State's pro day. The 2024 Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year was also diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right foot at the combine, so it may be that the tandem of injuries to rehab from has led to increased caution in his timetable to return to on-field drills. Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports that Carter will take part in measurements Friday, which he didn't at the combine. Whether or not Carter does host a private workout prior to April's draft to prove his on-field readiness may now prove noteworthy, as barring any significant health concerns, the standout pass rusher is projected essentially unanimously by analysts to be among the first players off the draft board.