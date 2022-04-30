Smith is expected to sign a contract with the Saints, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Saints don't have a ton of depth behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram (knee) so this signing makes a ton of sense. The redshirt senior flashed explosive potential in his lone season as the starter at Baylor, registering 1,601 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as the team's primary bellcow. He doesn't offer much in terms of pass catching, but he could carve out a spot on the roster given his versatility (played linebacker at times with Baylor) and flexibility.