Adam Bighill: Waived by Saints
Bighill was waived by the Saints on Monday, Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports.
Bighill spent the 2017 season bouncing between the Saints' practice squad and active roster, ultimately making one tackle in three games. The Central Washington product will become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
