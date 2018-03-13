Adam Breneman: Retires due to injury
Breneman (knee) announced his retirement from football.
Breneman suffered a severe knee injury that led him to temporarily retire from Penn State after the 2013 season, but he made a comeback and transferred to Massachusetts in 2016 after the knee started to feel better. A former blue chip recruit, Breneman went on to dominate at Massachusetts, giving the impression that the knee had made an improbable recovery. Unfortunately, the return to the field aggravated the condition that initially led him to retire. The injury explains why Breneman wasn't invited to the combine despite posting strong production as a former elite recruit. Breneman would have likely projected as a Day 2 pick if not for the injury.
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.