Adam Breneman: Retires due to injury

Breneman (knee) announced his retirement from football.

Breneman suffered a severe knee injury that led him to temporarily retire from Penn State after the 2013 season, but he made a comeback and transferred to Massachusetts in 2016 after the knee started to feel better. A former blue chip recruit, Breneman went on to dominate at Massachusetts, giving the impression that the knee had made an improbable recovery. Unfortunately, the return to the field aggravated the condition that initially led him to retire. The injury explains why Breneman wasn't invited to the combine despite posting strong production as a former elite recruit. Breneman would have likely projected as a Day 2 pick if not for the injury.