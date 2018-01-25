Adam Breneman: Suffers hamstring injury, ruled out for Senior Bowl
Breneman will not play in the Senior Bowl after suffering a hamstring injury at practice, Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly reports.
Both Breneman and Dallas Goedert suffered hamstring injuries during Tuesday's practice that'll ultimately sideline them for the rest of the week. Breneman, a UMass product by way of Penn State, brought in 64 receptions on 96 targets for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 2017 and is believed to be one of the better pass-catching tight end prospects in this class. However, durability issues have been a concern throughout his collegiate career, so this week's hamstring injury is another frustrating development for Breneman.
