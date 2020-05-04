Adam Choice: Waived by Seattle
Choice (undisclosed) has been cut by the Seahawks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Choice went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. He subsequently landed in Seattle but was waived with an injury designation shortly after. It is unclear how serious the injury was, but he appears to be healthy, as he wasn't waived with a failed physical designation.
