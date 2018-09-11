Gettis was released by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Gettis re-signed with the team back in March after spending the last couple of weeks of the 2017 regular season in Tampa Bay. He was expected to play a reserve role on the offensive line this season, but his release comes due to needing a roster spot for the signing of defensive back Marcus Williams.

