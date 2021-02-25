The Titans released Humphries on Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Signed to a four-year, $36 million contract during the 2019 offseason, Humphries played in 19 regular-season games for Tennessee, catching 60 of 82 targets for 602 yards and four touchdowns. He was a reliable slot receiver before a concussion wiped out the second half of his 2020 campaign, but he never had a chance to live up to the contract while playing in a run-heavy offense that ranked near the bottom of the league in usage of three-wide formations. Humphries will turn 28 in June, so he still has time to revive his career with a new team.