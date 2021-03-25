Humphries (concussion) is visiting with Washington on Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Humphries doesn't have any track record with coach Ron Rivera or OC Scott Turner, but the veteran slot receiver did play with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in Tampa Bay for two seasons (2017-18). Those were the two best statistical seasons of Humphries' career, with a 76/816/5 receiving line in 2018 inspiring the Titans to give him a four-year, $36 million contract in spring 2019. Humphries caught 60 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns in 19 games with Tennessee, missing four contests in 2019 and nine more in 2020. Lingering concussion symptoms were the major problem last season, but Humphries should still be a solid slot receiver if he stays healthy. He'll turn 28 in June and would be a clear favorite for Washington's No. 3 receiver job behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.